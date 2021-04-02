A SCOTTISH start-up has been awarded an Innovate UK grant to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) that simplifies how companies can source and on-board top on-demand UK talent.

Gigged.AI, based in Glasgow, said it is using the funding to invest further in the development of its talent platform that “aims to take on large global players”.

The £95,000 funding was granted to the firm through Innovate UK’s Sustainable Innovation Fund, after they enlisted the support of The Data Lab’s External Funding Service to strengthen their application.

The Gigged.AI tool uses conversational artificial intelligence to allow clients to qualify work packages that are then defined into a statement of work.

The business claims it has developed unique algorithms that minimise geographical bias to match the most relevant on-demand talent to a specific statement of work.

It estimates that 90 per cent of statement of works will be completed remotely and that the platform can reduce onboarding time by six weeks, allowing projects to deliver faster and within budget.

One of the Innovate UK assessors stated that “this has clear potential to be a game changer”.

John Brodie, chairman of Gigged.AI, said: "The product is a digital talent platform powered by Artificial Intelligence that allows clients to create a statement of work in real time then match it to the best gig talent in the UK.

"The platform also offers the growing number of gig workers in the UK a great way to work on exciting digital projects.

"Innovate UK and The Data Lab have been hugely supportive of the project and we are excited to launch."

Adam Turner, external funding service lead at The Data Lab, said: “As we recover from the pandemic there will be fundamental shifts in the labour market, including companies adopting global employee bases, meaning the demand for top talent will only increase."

Earlier this year, The Data Lab launched its external funding service.