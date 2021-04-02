EasyJet has said it will launch a new route from Scotland to a beach holiday resort in Turkey this summer amid hopes that limits on overseas travel will ease as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out.

The airline said it will launch flights and holidays to Antalya from Glasgow.

The flights are scheduled to take off from July 1. They will run twice weekly.

easyJet also announced plans to launch new routes from Birmingham to five beach destinations in Spain, Portugal and Greece from June 29.

Its UK country manager, Ali Gayward, said: “We believe that a framework can be put in place for the safe reopening of travel and a strong summer, and we are currently focused on working with the UK Government Travel Task Force in the coming days and weeks.

“We are hopeful that progress will continue to be made with the vaccination programmes in Europe, with several countries in Europe having indicated they will be welcoming British tourists this summer. We remain of the view that international travel can restart and that, with the right framework in place, restrictions can be safely and progressively reduced and in some cases removed by mid-summer for key destinations.”

A spokesperson for easyJet said the company continues to work closely with all governments across its network, including in Scotland, on how travel can safely restart.

On its website the Scottish Government says it wants to ease restrictions on international travel as soon as it is safe to do so.

It notes: “We will be discussing with the aviation sector what conditions would need to be met to restart nonessential travel to some international destinations again.

“Like the UK Government, we are certain that this won’t be possible before 17 May and maybe for some time after, particularly as the position in many of our closest European neighbouring countries is deteriorating at the moment.”