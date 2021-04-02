SIR Richard Branson's latest Virgin Hotel in Scotland is set to open its doors in 2022.
A Glasgow hotel is expected to join the Edinburgh Virgin Hotel in opening next year.
The Clyde Street property will “showcase panoramic river views and feature 242 ‘chambers’ and ‘grand chamber’ suites”, it said.
It will also have a meeting and event space and “multiple dining and drinking outlets”.
READ MORE: North Coast 500 reopening plans for tourists
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is from Glasgow.
“Since launching the first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand amongst many, always ensuring that all offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travelers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”
James Bermingham, chief executive of Virgin Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting development in the vibrant city of Glasgow.
“Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.