SIR Richard Branson's latest Virgin Hotel in Scotland is set to open its doors in 2022.

A Glasgow hotel is expected to join the Edinburgh Virgin Hotel in opening next year.

The Clyde Street property will “showcase panoramic river views and feature 242 ‘chambers’ and ‘grand chamber’ suites”, it said.

It will also have a meeting and event space and “multiple dining and drinking outlets”.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is from Glasgow.

“Since launching the first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand amongst many, always ensuring that all offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travelers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”

James Bermingham, chief executive of Virgin Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting development in the vibrant city of Glasgow.

“Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more."