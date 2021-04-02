A planning application has been lodged for a “rooftop garden sanctuary” at the India Buildings’ Virgin Hotel on Victoria Street and Cowgate.

It is proposed that this will be located at level seven at Cowgate.

A supporting document for the application stated: “The development of a roof top garden is to provide hotel guests, event attendees, restaurant guests and local residents alike with a relaxing outdoor space, capturing fantastic views over the Edinburgh Old Town roofscape towards Edinburgh Castle and beyond.

Already consented work is ongoing on the hotel, separate to the new application. Picture: BSB Structural Ltd

“The proposals do not include any structural alterations to the existing consented design and require no new construction other than the provision of a balustrade to delineate the accessible roof space, but rather they seek to add a relaxing and accessible amenity space within the city centre, providing an opportunity for softness and greenery combined with outstanding views over the Old Town."

It continued: “In addition, the proposed balustrading will be set back from the roof edge as indicated on the application drawings and images, which prevents overlooking of nearby residential properties. Comfortable outdoor seating and lush planting will also provide guests with a peaceful sanctuary in the centre of the Old Town after a busy day exploring Edinburgh.”

Sir Richard Branson is opening Virgin Hotels in Edinburgh and Glasgow next year.

Main image courtesy of BSB Structural Ltd. The project team includes Thomas Johnstone Ltd, ICA, Will Rudd, Rybka, and Thomas & Adamson.

Giovanni Porcu, CEO of the brand

Italian brand to launch first UK restaurant in prime site in Glasgow

Italian restaurant chain Doppio Malto has chosen Glasgow for its first foray into the UK with the owner citing Italy's connection with the city for the decision.

The brand, which currently operates 28 restaurants across seven Italian regions and one in France, will open its doors in June in George Square, creating more than 40 jobs for the city.

