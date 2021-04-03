By Ian McConnell

TWO Stirlingshire community pharmacies have been sold to separate first-time buyers by brothers Patrick and Niall Corry, having attracted “significant interest”.

Property agent Christie & Co, announcing the sales, noted Killearn Pharmacy and Balfron Pharmacy had a combined dispensing total of around 9,200 items per month.

It added: “Both businesses lie completely unopposed in their respective villages of Killearn and Balfron, and benefit from being close to local amenities and community surgeries.”

Killearn Pharmacy has been purchased by Alex Stuart, who lives in the area.

Ms Stuart said: “It really is a dream come true to own the pharmacy in the village where you grew up. I look forward to providing essential care to the local community alongside my staff for many years to come.”

Balfron Pharmacy has been bought by LMS Healthcare.

LMS director Leila McLaren said: “I have worked as the pharmacist in Balfron Pharmacy for the last two years and when the opportunity arose to purchase the business I knew it was something I had to act upon.”

Christie & Co noted the Corry brothers had “decided to sell to concentrate on their pharmacies in Northern Ireland”. Patrick Corry said: “We were delighted to sell both pharmacies to two first-time buyers, giving someone the chance to own their own pharmacy in their own locality. This was important to both Niall and I, not forgetting we too got the chance when we started out. We wish Leila and Alex all the best.”

Karl Clezy, director of Christie & Co, said: “We received significant interest in these pharmacies from buyers keen to acquire one branch, and also group buyers wanting to acquire them as a pair. Normally we see pharmacies of this value being sold to experienced operators and larger groups, but it was nice to see the owners accepting bids from two first-time buyers keen to own their first pharmacy.”

The purchase prices have not been disclosed.