A Glasgow-based recruitment technology firm has said it expects to grow employee numbers by more than 500 per cent by the end of next year after clinching two important contracts.

VizCareer said it has struck milestone deals with the Taranata group of staffing businesses and the s1jobs recruitment portal, which it expects will pave the way to rapid growth at the firm.

Led by chief executive Connor Haggerty, VizCareer has developed a video platform which it reckons can help users to achieve dramatic increases in the speed and efficiency of recruitment programmes.

The company says the platform allows an entire recruitment process to be planned and deployed in minutes, on any device and in any place.

It said the deals with s1jobs and Taranata provided further validation for the company’s technology, which has been used by clients such as oil major ExxonMobil and whisky giant Edrington to run recruitment campaigns over the last two years. The latest contracts extend the company’s market from end-user organisations into the professional recruitment sector.

Mr Haggerty said the company has very ambitious plans, which could result in it creating significant numbers of jobs in coming months. He noted: “We have eight people in the team at the moment, but we expect that to grow to 25 by the end of this year and reach 50 by the end of 2022.”

VizCareer has recruited technology entrepreneur Alistair Forbes as chairman, to lead its push for growth. Mr Forbes co-founded the Scottish Tech Army last year in response to the coronavirus crisis. The Scottish Tech Army has enlisted 1,500 volunteers to work on projects for the benefit of the people and communities of Scotland.

Mr Forbes noted the talent and recruitment industries had to adopt video technology across the board last year, for much of which lockdowns were in force.

VizCareer said it will be the exclusive provider of all video services that s1jobs will sell on its platform.

The company has become a strategic technology partner of Taranata, which owns businesses such as Head Resourcing and Change Recruitment. “The insights we gain from working with them will allow us to address market demands for video products and incorporate development changes to our platform to fulfil these demands,” said Mr Haggerty.