Civerinos, the pizza business, is officially opening its latest venture on the promenade at Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

The premises, opening on April 12, is called Prom Slice.

Opening a slice bar in the new location has "always been a dream" for the owner Michele Civiera and his family as it is situated in their hometown of Portobello.

This will be the fifth opening for Civerinos in the city, following its recent slice bar in Corstorphine called West Slice.

There will be a slice window for take-away and space indoors for 20, with an outdoor seating area which will feature up to 50 deckchairs overlooking the sea, with plans to expand their outdoor area.

Civerinos will donate initially up to 50 deckchairs, which were originally a main feature on Portobello beach many years ago. They will be rented out to customers and locals alike with all proceeds going to local Portobello charities such as The Toddler Hut, Beach Wheelchairs and Edinburgh’s Dog & Cat Home.

The new menu will see a lot of firm favourites for their loyal pizza fans, with a few new specials and creations especially for Portobello. Renowned Chef, Tom Kitchin is designing an exclusive pizza for the opening week with all proceeds going to a local charity. Prom Slice will open in the morning for smoothies and breakfast with all day pizza, through to late night offering pizza, with the plan to have deckchairs overlooking the beach to enjoy the sunset with frozen margaritas.

This way to Prom Slice

At Prom Slice, Civerinos plan to "continue to collaborate with other local independent businesses to support each other during these times". More recently, it has teamed up with The Smiddy BBQ, Chop House, Mothership and King of Feasts. It has also been working closely with the local foodbank to help under privileged families in local schools offering them complementary DIY pizza kits to enjoy at home with their family, which is something that they want to continue to do. It plans to offer local school children £1 pizza slices during term time from their new location on the promenade.

Owner, Michele Civiera said: “I have always dreamt of opening in Portobello since I moved here seven years ago with my family. I just wanted somewhere to take the kids in the evening for pizza on the beach.

Owner Michele Civiera is delighted as the new venture is situated in his hometown of Portobello, right on the beach.

"When this opportunity came up, it was the perfect location and fit for us. You can sit and look out to sea and enjoy an evening pizza with the whole family on the prom, it makes it extra special that it is in my neighbourhood which has always been a dream but something I think it also needed. I can’t wait for everyone to see it and what we have in store.”

The family run business has spent the last year completely re-inventing their business model with their DIY pizza kits, which were the first to launch and deliver throughout Scotland at the start of the first lockdown. It has also been working closely with the NHS to deliver pizza directly to them for free and offer all NHS workers and emergency services discount and a pay it forward scheme for their families and loved ones throughout the pandemic. Civerinos Food Club is one of a kind in the city and well known for their Italian street food, New York style wood fired pizzas and secret classic family recipes passed down through generations.

READ MORE: In April last year Eilidh MacTaggart was appointed to run the bank on a base salary of £235,000, as it became clear the coronavirus crisis was going to put a massive strain on Scotland’s economy.

The episode will feature Genius Brewing's co-founders, Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig, making a pitch to the Dragons as they seek £120,000 of equity funding to expand their craft beer business.

READ MORE: It flagged major differences between the Covid crisis and previous periods of uncertainty in terms of the effect on the housing market. Lindsays said the volume of sales by its residential property division rose by 4.26 per cent in the year to March 31.

