A Scottish drone specialist has been enlisted to help cut the cost of monitoring electricity networks that cover much of the UK.

Edinburgh-based Cyberhawk has won a contract to provide drone-based inspection services across ScottishPower’s 2,400 towers and electricity transmission structures.

The agreement with the power giant’s SP Energy Networks arm covers infrastructure in Central Scotland, North Wales, and northern England that is used in the supply of power to millions of people.

Cyberhawk said the use of drone-based inspection services will help ScottishPower to tackle the challenges involved in managing an ageing network.

READ MORE: ScottishPower doubles profits made on sale of energy to households

It also allows the Glasgow-based giant to reduce the use of helicopters for visual inspections. Cyberhawk said these are significant sources of air pollution.

The contract award follows a successful trial of the use of Cyberhawk’s drone services that SP Energy Networks ran last year.

Cyberhawk chief executive Chris Fleming said the drones had helped SP Energy Networks to maintain critical inspection services throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Pearse Murray, transmission director for SP Energy Networks, said: “It’s a massive undertaking to complete the regular inspection of the many towers on our transmission network but the drone technology represents a significant step forward.”

READ MORE: Energy giant plans massive investment in plant in Argyll hills

He noted: “It’s hugely beneficial for the environment and the imagery we obtain is of a high standard due to the flexibility of the drones in assessing tower conditions.”

Founded in 2008, Cyberhawk made its name as a provider of inspection services for oil and gas firms such as Shell and ExxonMobil. Its customers also include Scottish Hydroelectric owner SSE.

The group has offices in the USA.

It has 126 employees including around 80 who are usually based in Edinburgh.