A LIFE sciences giant is to create at least 500 new jobs in Scotland under global health research, development and manufacturing hub expansion plans.

LumiraDx, which provides coronavirus-related products for healthcare professionals and has bases in the US and London, plans to employ 200 staff at one Scottish site where it has just doubled its Eurocentral footprint.

A total of 510 new posts will be guaranteed over the next three years as a result of the fresh investment which includes £15 million of grant support provided by Scottish Enterprise. The new jobs will be created at "numerous sites across the country".

The firm said it is "hopeful this could rise to more than 750 new posts if current market demands prevail".

READ MORE: The company originally leased the ground and first floors of one building at Maxim Park, which is owned by Shelborn Asset Management, last year, and a new lease has now been completed for the remaining two floors, giving it an additional 30,000 sq ft, in one of the largest lettings to have been concluded this year in the Lanarkshire office market.

Tour firm in grants ‘nightmare’

Eclipse raised concerns with the council.

A GLASGOW-based coach holiday operator has criticised its local council for taking months to decide whether the business was eligible for emergency coronavirus funding, before ultimately rejecting the application.

READ MORE: Eclipse Breaks, which runs tours to popular destinations around the UK, saw its business wiped out when the coronavirus pandemic struck and the country moved into lockdown last year.

Bounce-back in housing market

Barnton Avenue West, Edinburgh.

SCOTTISH law firm and estate agent Lindsays has revealed its home sales in the year to March exceeded those in the prior 12 months, even though there was a near-three-month “wipeout” of house-moving activity amid the first coronavirus-related lockdown.

READ MORE: It flagged major differences between the Covid crisis and previous periods of uncertainty in terms of the effect on the housing market. Lindsays said the volume of sales by its residential property division rose by 4.26 per cent in the year to March 31.

Contract boost for Aberdeen giant

Picture: TAQA Group

WOOD has won more work in the UK North Sea amid hopes the recent crude piece rally will boost activity in the area.

READ MORE: The Aberdeen-based engineering giant has won a contract to provide support services across Taqa’s North Sea production assets.

Analysis: Hunter Foundation report

Ayrshire entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter.

AMID the political tumult ahead of the May 6 Scottish Parliament election, The Hunter Foundation-commissioned report focused on how to raise the economic growth rate north of the Border is a breath of fresh air.

READ MORE: In the thorough and thoughtful report, produced by consultancy Oxford Economics for Ayrshire entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter’s foundation and published today, febrile politics are put to one side.

‘Airbnb for business’ takes off

Occupyd founder Callum McPherson.

SCOTTISH “Airbnb for business” firm Occupyd has hailed growth of 850 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic after receiving £1.2 million worth of bookings on the platform in the last year.

READ MORE: The Edinburgh-based company caters to a number of industries across the UK including hospitality, hairdressing and beauty salons, as well as workshops, photography studios and event spaces.

