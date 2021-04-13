WORK is set to begin on affordable housing at one of Scotland’s largest residential development schemes.

Cruden Homes will start on site this month at Blindwells, where it will deliver 60 new affordable homes on behalf of East Lothian Council, following the latest land sale by developer Hargreaves Land.

The project, which comprises 32 houses and 28 cottage flats, will take around 20 months to complete, with the first phase of homes due in spring 2022. The mix of terraced and semi-detached properties will be predominantly two-storey and available to rent upon completion.

Blindwells, which is ten miles east of Edinburgh, has outline planning permission for 1,600 homes. Hargreaves Land’s proposals also include new school facilities, a healthcare hub, local retail outlets and a range of other services to help establish a thriving new community.

Iain Slater, development and estates director at Hargreaves Land, said: “Good quality affordable housing is in short supply in East Lothian, so we are incredibly pleased to be making it available here at Blindwells.

“We have recently welcomed Bellway to site and work is progressing well on their Prince’s Gate scheme, whilst excellent progress is being made on a number of other elements of the scheme. Affordable housing has always been an important aspect of the development, but to be able to announce that we will have homes available for occupation at Blindwells as early as spring next year, is fantastic news.”

In February, Hargreaves Land exchanged a conditional sale contract with Persimmon for a 12.9-acre plot, where there is capacity for a further 192 homes including 30 designated as affordable.

Fraser Lynes, of Cruden Homes, said it has "a successful, long-standing, relationship with East Lothian Council”. Hargreaves Land is the property and land division of Hargreaves Services plc, which employs over 2,000.