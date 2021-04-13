HATCH, a “new contemporary dining concept” from the team behind The Adamson in St Andrews, will open on Monday, April 26.

The new restaurant on 129 South Street in the famous Fife seaside golf and university town will offer "a varied menu of modern cuisine with an avant-garde twist and an emphasis on unique small plate dining".

HATCH specialises in "small plates, excellent wine, and creative cocktails". Food will be prepared with seasonal ingredients sourced from local suppliers and will be “fresh, vibrant, and full of tantalising flavours”.

Dishes include miso salmon with broccoli and candied cashews; glazed ox cheek, and a rhubarb and custard dessert are among the menu's highlights. Drinks come in carafes such as Silver Monk, a Harissa Margarita cocktail, and wine flights are available for guests to share.

It said to reflect its family-oriented approach to business, owner and restaurateur Julie Dalton has named the new 35-seater restaurant after her two sons, Harrison and Charlie.

Ms Dalton said: “During lockdown, our team have been developing our new food and beverage offerings with the understanding that we all want to get back together and see the people we care about, and what better way to do that than around the table sharing excellent food and delicious drinks in a relaxed, stylish environment.”

