A SCOTTISH housing developer has teamed up with an estate agent expert for the first time to deliver a £35 million development in East Lothian.

Dundas Estates is working with property specialist, Rettie & Co., to transform a disused industrial factory site into 140 contemporary riverside apartments.

The partnership sees the two independent firms collaborate on the construction and marketing of the Wireworks development in Musselburgh, which is on the site of a historic wire mill that played a crucial role in Britain’s World War Two effort.

The Livingston-based homebuilder broke ground on the East Lothian development in January.

Dundas Estates will build 140 apartments, including 11 affordable homes, ranging from one, two and three-bedroom flats.

Craig Fairfoull, of Dundas Estates, hailed the historic site, saying: “Rettie & Co. is providing their expertise in both historic and newbuild properties to help us construct and market our Wireworks site, which is steeped in Musselburgh’s industrial heritage.

“From the outset of the project, we’ve felt a sense of responsibility to provide the town with modern, high quality homes which respect the rich history of the site.”

Calum Miller, of Rettie & Co., said: “The Wireworks apartments have been meticulously and respectfully designed with the industrial heritage of the site in mind.

“We believe our expertise across a wide range of historic and new build properties will help Dundas maximize the potential of this site and provide both buyers and the people of Musselburgh with a development to be proud of.” Bruntons Wire Mill produced metal parts and equipment from 1876 and played a key part during the Second World War by producing materials and equipment for the aero industry. Despite trading through the 1980s, the wire mill closed there in the following decade, moving to Inveresk Industrial Estate.”