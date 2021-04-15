Glasgow's biggest open air dining, drinking, and entertainment venue has unveiled a new restaurant line-up.

Cranside Kitchen has revealed that a total of nine restaurant brands will take up residence at the free-to-enter destination located beside the North Rotunda building in Finnieston and will include frequently rotating new food and drink pop-ups.

The first six of these brands are revealed today, ahead of the April 26 opening. Two Glasgow restaurant brands, Halloumi and Kilmurry & Co, will return to Cranside Kitchen, joined by Romano's, which is serve traditional Neapolitan pizza and Italian pasta dishes

Three new Asian-inspired restaurant concepts will also bring flavours from the far east to Cranside Kitchen. They include YUZU, NORI and CHANG.

As bookings at Cranside Kitchen went live last month, there were 10,000 table reservations in less than 24 hours.

READ MORE: Glasgow, Edinburgh Six by Nico reopen with circus menu

Toni Carbajosa, Cranside Kitchen director, said: "The level of interest has been unprecedented, and our team is eager to get started. Cranside Kitchen was launched in lockdown in May 2020, and as customers will see, we have adapted, expanded our food and beverage offerings and become more tech-focused in terms of menus, so everything is done from people's phones.

"Instead of us handing out menus, customers can view menus and order directly from their mobile devices.”

Cranside Kitchen customers will be able to order multiple dishes from multiple restaurants while dining together. There will be no restrictions on the restaurant brands from which customers can choose.

Separate kitchens allow guests to enjoy a variety of menu offerings, and orders are placed through the Cranside Kitchen app or QR code scans on your phone or tablet. When ordering, all payments will be made in advance, and food and drink items will be delivered to tables by a member of the team. The venue has capacity for over 300 guests.

State-owned Scottish lender sells investment banking division

Royal Bank recently changed its name to NatWest at parent group level

ROYAL Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group has offloaded the bulk of its Adam & Company private banking business.

READ MORE: Canaccord Genuity Group has acquired the investment management business of Adam & Co in a cash deal worth £54 million. It comes two months after speculation emerged that NatWest was exploring the sale.

Calls for CalMac to compensate island businesses

It follows a 'major failure' and service disruption

A MAJOR technical failure with CalMac's largest ferry has left it out of action until the end of April, prompting renewed calls for serious reforms of the service to Scotland's island communities.

READ MORE: Western Isles Council also believes that CalMac should compensate island businesses affected by the disruption.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced bulletin with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: