SCOTTISH hydrogen technology pioneer Logan Energy has bolstered its executive team with the appointment of three industry-leading experts including the former chief executive of SSE, Ian Marchant, as chair.
He is joined by non-executive directors Bob MacDonald, former chief of specialist technical solutions at Wood, and Derek Mathieson, former chief marketing and technology officer at Baker Hughes.
Mr Marchant, who is the current chair of Thames Water, has over 30 years of industry experience with companies at the forefront of the private utility, power generation and clean energy markets.
“I have felt for some time that hydrogen has the potential to be one of the transforming technologies of the 21st century and its deployment will be key to achieving a net zero carbon society as soon as possible, particularly in the fields of transport and urban heat,” he said.
“This will require expertise in developing and deploying technologies and projects that are transformational at local, regional and international levels. Logan Energy has the track record, knowledge, and knowhow to lead these initiatives.”
He added: “It is exciting to get involved in an established business that’s part of a growing industry and I believe that hydrogen can have as big an impact as North Sea oil and gas had in the 1970s or the wind industry had in the early 2000s.”
Bill Ireland, of Logan, said the hirings "represent significant reinforcement"of its team.
