Modou Diagne will reopen his debut Glasgow restaurant on Wednesday, April 28.

The Nico Simeone protege will reopen 111 by Modou at 111 Cleveden Road in the West End with a five-course tasting menu showcasing his "stylish and experimental culinary creations".

The 46-seat restaurant will serve a seasonal tasting menu for £35 per person with a matching wine flight for £25 per person.

The menu is described as "an immersive experience in which guests choose ingredients for each of the five courses to create their own culinary journey", with a nod to his Six by Nico training.

Mr Diagne said: "I can't wait for the doors at 111 by Modou to reopen. Because the restaurant opened during the 2020 pandemic, I wasn't able to show everyone in the industry what I could do in the kitchen.

"Our menu is immersive, allowing our guests to customise their culinary journey by selecting from a variety of ingredients for each course. Because no two menus are alike, it makes for an exciting experience for both the customer and the chef."

The uplifting story of hard work and determination meeting hope and friendship captured hearts last year as Modou, originally from Senegal, climbed up the ranks from kitchen porter to head chef, and in March 2020 Mr Simeone offered him the opportunity to make his mark in the industry under his own restaurant brand 111 by Modou, which opened in August 2020 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the latest in the "inspiring and remarkable" story of a 19-year-old who came to Glasgow on his own with only £200 in his pocket in search of a better life. He was instrumental in the development and growth of the Six by Nico and HOME-X concepts and menus.

As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded in the UK, the chef cooked weekly meals for St Gregory's Church in Maryhill, Glasgow, to help provide emergency food and support to some of the most vulnerable people in his community who were trapped in poverty.

Hotel reopening after £3m refurbishment

The renovation included function suites, bar area and a new restaurant, The Bird & Bell, as well as a 50-seat outdoor terrace space.

The Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock is to reopen in May following a major £3 million pound refurbishment of the southside venue.

Owners Manorview Group invested in the wedding venue with a complete renovation of its 17-bedrooms, function suites, bar area and a new restaurant, The Bird & Bell, as well as a 50-seater outdoor terrace space.

Hundreds of new homes with Campsie views

The view over Glasgow towards the Campsie Fells. Picture: Colin Mearns

A planning application has been lodged with East Dunbartonshire Council to construct a new community of 256 homes at Fauldhead, near Bishopbriggs.

READ MORE: The proposals from Cala Homes include 67 affordable homes and a diverse range of house types. These range from compact terraced homes suitable for later living, to larger semi-detached and detached villas for growing families, with views of the Campsie Fells to the north of Glasgow.

