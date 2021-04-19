A Cardross-based farm is set to launch a new five-hectare attraction.

It comes after the pandemic postponed the opening for 12 months but the business is now ready to launch after securing a seven-figure funding package from the Bank of Scotland.

Monty’s Farm Park, the latest addition to the Ardardan Estate, will feature a new indoor play area, a café, an outdoor woodland play park and animal contact area where visitors can interact with pygmy goats, sheep, pigs and cows.

The firm said new attraction will offer families a "fun day out in a natural environment" and will add to the garden centre, garden nursery, tearoom and farm shop that has been operating on the Argyll and Bute estate since 1997.

The Montgomery family had planned to open to visitors in late March last year.

READ MORE: Scottish wedding venue announces lodge expansion

However, when Covid-19 hit, Ardardan Estate had to close its doors and furlough all 50 members of its team and put the opening on hold.

However, the firm created a new delivery service that sold fruit and vegetables and hampers to the local community to support income while the park was closed.

The family developed Monty’s Farm Park with the support of a seven-figure development funding loan from Bank of Scotland and the business is now able to welcome visitors from the local area and bring members of staff back from furlough.

Sue Aikman, who owns Ardardan Estate along with her sister, mother and father: "The past 12 months have been incredibly tough for everyone. It has been frustrating not to open our new farm park venture but, throughout, we’ve been planning for the worst and hoping for the best - knowing we have so much scope when we can open up to welcome families back."

“The support from Bank of Scotland allowed us the breathing room needed to keep the business operating while we waited to hear from the Scottish Government about when it would be safe for us to reopen. Having been allowed to open our doors at Easter, it has been all hands on deck making sure everything is safe to welcome everyone back.

“At first we will have a limited number of visitors, but we can’t wait to welcome local families and children back to Ardardan Estate to enjoy what we think is a really unique and special outdoor and, eventually indoor, space."

Stewart McNaughton, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Ardardan Estate is a great example of a business that has adapted and demonstrated incredible resiliency over the past year. Despite the business having to postpone its opening, it’s now in a strong position to take advantage of the crucial tourism season.

“As the economy begins to reopen, we know that some uncertainty remains for businesses over the coming months but we’ll continue to stand by business in Scotland as we head towards recovery.”

Spirits firm mulls stock market flotation

Mark Hunter, chairman SMWS

THE company behind the Scotch Malt Whisky Society is mulling a stock market flotation.

READ MORE: Artisanal Spirits Company has appointed financial advisers to examine a possible initial public offering (IPO) on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Work begins on Jack Nicklaus-designed course

Jack Nicklaus

WORK has begun on the preparation of land for a Jack Nicklaus-designed,18-hole championship golf course at Ury Estate, the opening date for which has been set for summer 2024.

READ MORE: The Ury Estate development is being undertaken by developer FM Group and work has just been completed on the planting scheme, covering 30 hectares with around 60,000 trees planted.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced bulletin with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: