AMAZON has said it has struck a deal to buy renewable energy from a big windfarm that is to developed off Scotland.
The ecommerce giant said the corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) concerned is the biggest of its kind in the UK to date.
It did not give details of the windfarm involved or of the potential value of the CPPA.
READ MORE: Amazon to buy renewable energy produced by Lanarkshire windfarm
In December Amazon announced it had signed a CPPA in respect of the Kennoxhead windfarm in Lanarkshire.
The deal was expected to help underpin the profitability of Kennoxhead, which is being developed by private equity investors.
READ MORE: £100m Scottish windfarm deals announced amid strong investor interest
A range of companies have invested in windfarms in Scotland in recent months.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.