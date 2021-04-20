AMAZON has said it has struck a deal to buy renewable energy from a big windfarm that is to developed off Scotland.

The ecommerce giant said the corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) concerned is the biggest of its kind in the UK to date.

It did not give details of the windfarm involved or of the potential value of the CPPA.

In December Amazon announced it had signed a CPPA in respect of the Kennoxhead windfarm in Lanarkshire.

The deal was expected to help underpin the profitability of Kennoxhead, which is being developed by private equity investors.

A range of companies have invested in windfarms in Scotland in recent months.