By Scott Wright

A SCOTTISH gin made from hand-picked tea has landed a breakthrough export deal in the US.

Aberdeenshire-based Teasmith Gin is poised to go on sale in more than 200 Total Wine & More stores across 26 states from next month. Some 6,000 bottles have been shipped across the Atlantic under the first phase of the £80,000 deal with America’s largest independent wine retailer.

The deal is the first in the export arena for Teasmith, which had been focused on the domestic market since being established by Nick and Emma Smalley in 2016. The husband and wife took their inspiration for the gin from Aberdeenshire’s historic links to the tea trade. Mr Smalley said: “Our clientele is mostly small independent shops and high-end hospitality venues, both of which have had their operations significantly disrupted over the last year and will take some time to return to the productivity levels we were used to pre-Covid.

“This agreement with Total Wine & More is hugely significant for us as a brand, not only because it positions The Teasmith prominently within the expanding US gin market, but it also gives us the security to continue to develop the business and explore further opportunities.”

The company is now exploring export opportunities in Canada and Asia, after conceding deals within the EU now look “unlikely” because of red tape arising from Brexit.

Mr Smalley said: “Our bottles are made in Spain and our corks are produced in Italy so both items were tied up in lengthy delays caused by Brexit.”

“We then faced issues with our packaging supplier who had a shortage of cardboard stock due to increased online shopping sales.

“We had to do quite a bit of renegotiating on the timeline with the client, who has been incredibly supportive and understanding of the situation, but it has been a very stressful couple of weeks, and we’re relieved to have fulfilled this initial order.”

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “It has been an incredibly tough year for Scotland’s food and drink producers with the impact of Covid-19 and now real export challenges as a result of Brexit. So, it is great to hear some good news and it is confirmation that there are still new opportunities out there for us to grasp.

“We have world class products and more people wanting to source from Scotland. It is cause for real optimism, despite the current challenges.”