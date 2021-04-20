AN HISTORIC West Highland Hotel is poised to reopen following a major refurbishment.
Ballachulish Hotel in Glencoe will relaunch this coming Monday (April 26) after undergoing a £1.3 million revamp.
The four-star destination, which is owned by the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, will debut refurbished bedrooms and facilities, including restaurants, when it welcomes its first guests after lockdown.
The hotel can trace its roots back to 1877, and enjoys a spectacular location amid the mountainous terrain of Glencoe, with views taking in Loch Linnhe and Loch Leven.
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro, said: “By investing in our Ballachulish Hotel, we have ensured our guests can have the best experience possible beginning with a warm Scottish welcome.
“We are committed to investing, not only in our portfolio but also in Scottish tourism as it begins to rebuild, and we look forward to opening our doors in the coming weeks.”
