A FARMING family has developed a luxury wedding and events venue in a former sheep shed with a £1.9 million investment.

The new venue, Cairn Farm Estate, sits on the shores of Harperrig Reservoir in the Pentland Hills Regional Park and is the result of an idea first hatched several years ago and subsequently developed through a partnership between the Hamilton family and venue management and event catering company Hickory.

The 1,200-acre country estate and hill farm is near Kirknewton and around eight miles from Edinburgh. The estate has been in the Hamilton family since 1869.

With their three children on-board, the family teamed up with Hickory “to diversify their estate and create a new chapter in its history”.

Caroline and Graham Hamilton have led the project with their children taking on individual roles to match their own skills; Joanna as an interior designer, younger son Bobby assisting with finance and funding, and Alistair as project manager and joiner.

READ MORE: 50 new jobs set for Glasgow marketing company

Working with Chris Duncan of Mill Architects, local contractors and craftspeople, the Hamiltons developed a modern multi-use wedding and event venue that reflects its agricultural roots and sits naturally in the stunning rural location.

It is set to host its first wedding on May 22 and already has a diary full of bookings stretching into 2022.

Caroline and Graham Hamilton have led the project with their children taking on individual roles to match their own skills; Joanna as an interior designer, younger son Bobby assisting with finance and funding, and Alistair as project manager and joiner.

Caroline Hamilton said: “This has been an incredible journey for our family.”

Working with Chris Duncan of Mill Architects, local contractors and craftspeople, the Hamiltons are said to have developed a modern multi-use wedding and event venue that “reflects its agricultural roots and sits naturally in the stunning rural location”.