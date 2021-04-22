A DIGITAL marketing and contact centre business is to create 50 new jobs in Glasgow.

Pursuit Marketing, based in the city’s Finnieston area, is to use the Kickstart scheme for new roles but has guaranteed to pay above the highest threshold of the real living wage, irrespective of age, to all new employees on the scheme.

The company said “the pledge is believed to be a UK first for the Kickstart scheme”.

Funding for the UK Government programme for 16 to 24-year-olds runs for six months but Pursuit has also undertaken to make the new roles permanent at the conclusion of the term.

The firm said that under its commitment, a 16-year-old who could otherwise have been paid the standard Kickstart national living wage requirement of £4.62 per hour or an 18-year-old on £6.56 per hour will instead be able to start with the business on £9.50 per hour, the Glasgow living wage.

Robert Copeland, of Pursuit, said: “The creation of 50 new jobs in Glasgow is great news for Pursuit and highlights our continuing growth during a period of wider economic uncertainty over the last year.

"The Kickstart scheme is a brilliant initiative, but we were adamant that we wanted the people who were joining us to enjoy the same terms as the rest of our colleagues."