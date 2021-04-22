VIEWS across the Scottish capital from Waverley Square, a new luxury development, are coming into focus as the apartments take shape.

The city centre site that sits next to Waverley Station will offer 66 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and mews, many with views across Edinburgh’s world-famous skyline on completion.

The development, where you can secure a three-bedroom apartment for £755,000, also has private basement parking "floor-to-ceiling windows, vast living spaces" and a landscaped communal courtyard.

There are views across the city

Sizes range from 603 sq ft for a one-bedroom apartment to 1690 sq ft for a three-bedroom galleried penthouse.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: Scotland's hospitality at squaree one on road to recovery

The development has three penthouses in total – two spanning two-floors and a single storey penthouse, offering “the most contemporary and luxurious residences in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town”.

The west elevation

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director at Queensberry Properties, said: “Waverley Square offers a wealth of amenities and unsurpassed connectivity right on the doorstep and is surrounded by striking architecture and a breath-taking city skyline, making it the ideal place to live, work and study.”

Queensberry Properties is Cruden Homes’ joint venture with Buccleuch Property.

Cruden Homes highlighted progress: “Things are really starting to take shape at Waverley Square in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Old Town. We’re constructing 66 very special apartments for Queensberry Properties. The views across the capital are pretty special too.”

Calum Miller, associate director at Rettie, said: “We are pleased to bring another prestigious Queensberry Properties’ development to market. We are seeing soaring demand for new homes in Edinburgh, so it’s an exciting time to be able to offer our clients what we consider to be a truly unique residential offering in the heart of the capital.”

Scottish medtech raises £31m to create 100 jobs

Current Health co-founders Stewart Whiting and Chris McCann

SCOTTISH medical technology company Current Health is set to more than double its headcount after successfully closing a second round of funding to raise $43 million (£31m) to further ramp up sales of its platform for remote delivery of healthcare in the home.

READ MORE: Half of the 100 new jobs to be created by the end of this year will be based at the company’s headquarters in Edinburgh, with most of the remainder in its main market in the United States.

Laura Gordon: Be polite and kind as you head out again

Laura Gordon, Vistage.

OPINION: I’m sensing a real air of optimism in Scotland since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

READ MORE: It’s been just over a week since news of the early relaxation of rules around travel and outdoor mixing, and what a difference it has made. Friends and family up and down the country who were confined to local authority boundaries are finally reunited and have the chance to spend precious time together again.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced bulletin with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: