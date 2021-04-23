PURE Spa, the beauty and wellbeing brand, has announced it is to reopen all nine of its Scottish locations on Monday.

The brand which has spas across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and the Scottish Borders will be back offering treatments on the date set by the Scottish Government for close contact industries.

It operates across the UK and offers a range of PURE treatments using leading brand products including PURE’s own natural range, Elemis, Image Skincare, Leighton Denny and OPI.

Treatments include 90 minute massages, hot stone massages, deep tissue massages, facials, waxing, brow treatments including lamination, gel manicures and pedicures.

Becky Woodhouse, PURE Spa & Beauty founder and chief executive, said: “We are excited at PURE Spa & Beauty to be re-opening in Scotland on Monday, the teams are desperate to get back to normal and providing amazing experiences to our clients again. This lockdown has been incredibly hard and we look forward to helping our clients feel good again after four months of restrictions to our daily lives".

Whilst PURE Spa & Beauty will be able to welcome customers through their doors for the first time since last December, it said the Scottish Government's guidance has meant greater restrictions on Scottish spas and salons than the rest of the UK.

PURE is following both the Scottish and UK guidance meaning PURE therapists are fully equipped with PPE, “giving clients added reassurance around the safety of treatments”.

The team at PURE Spa & Beauty are also calling for a level playing field with the rest of the UK and other leisure and hospitality businesses in Scotland on Covid re-start grants.

Ms Woodhouse said: “I despair at the Scottish Government's treatment of the close contact services industry.

“They have singled us out as the only business sector receiving less restart grant funding than the rest of the UK. Scottish businesses are missing out on up to 67% of the grants given in the rest of the UK, despite a longer lock down and greater restrictions on trade.”

