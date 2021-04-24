By Ian McConnell

Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars said yesterday that it expected around half of its 230 pubs in Scotland to reopen on Monday.

Star, which describes itself as Scotland’s biggest pub operator, also revealed it was continuing its rent-reduction support until restrictions were lifted fully.

It noted that by May 17 – “when rules may next be eased” for the sector north of the Border – it would have “invested” more than £5.7 million in rent cuts to help its Scottish pubs through the pandemic. Pubs will be able to sell alcohol outdoors when they reopen on Monday.

READ MORE: Publican creates 'one of biggest beer gardens' on Glasgow's south side

Under the Scottish Government’s current plans for further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, pubs will be permitted to sell alcohol indoors from May 17. Star said its rent -reduction support throughout the UK now stands at £62m.

Citing one example from its Scottish portfolio, Star noted, with no outdoor space, Ardnamurchan on Hope Street in Glasgow would be unable to serve alcohol on reopening. Star added that licensee Neil Douglas was therefore introducing a selection of non-alcoholic wines, beers and Cavas alongside a new menu featuring Scottish lobster and shellfish.

READ MORE: Brexit: Ian McConnell — Exporters must battle populist tide as damage racks up

Star noted Mr Douglas had refitted Ardnamurchan with 21 private dining and drinking spaces in March 2020 “to make it Covid-safe”. Mr Douglas said: “I never thought we’d still be using them a year later. People are desperate to go out and meet up. We’re fully booked some nights already. We can’t wait to open the doors. I’m optimistic for the future and also prepared for anything, as the pandemic is far from over.

“Our customers are willing to forgo alcohol for now but we can’t trade like this for long. Pubs and bars desperately need certainty and as much notice as possible that they can open more normally from May 17. The 90% rent cuts we’ve had from Star have kept Ardnamurchan afloat. My heart goes out to licensees who haven’t had rent reductions – they’ll be sitting on a mountain of debt.”