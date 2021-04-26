The hospitality industry needs more clarity in the guidance issued by the Scottish Government as the sector reopens, it is claimed.

Colin Clydesdale, co-owner of the Ubiquitous Chip in Ashton Lane in Glasgow, made the call after earlier unveiling a 50th anniverary revamp at the famous eaterie.

He said: "Some of (the guidance) has been absolutely on the money and brilliant and necessary, and I get it all.

"But, from our point of view, it's been a long, hard slog and a lot of what we're facing at the moment is very, very muddled."

He added that "it's not easy but we'll get there".

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association has called for changes to be made to the route map. SBPA President Edith Monfries said: "For many premises the ongoing restrictions mean they still cannot open and even for those who are opening their doors again today, the restrictions make a return to profitability difficult, and many will operate at a deficit until further progress through the levels."

There was earlier outcry from businesses showing official diagrams illustrating table sizes of 3.5 metres by 2 metres to seat six people. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "The requirements for physical distancing in hospitality have not changed from the the guidance previously."

Today cafes, beer gardens, non-essential shops and museums have started reopening in Scotland as lockdown easing continues.

Spotify subscription hike

Information has been sent to subscribers.

SPOTIFY has announced an increase in their subscription costs with a host of packages on the music streaming platform increasing.

Small firms more buoyant as lockdown eases

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), which produces the quarterly index, has been joined by Scotland’s political leaders in encouraging people to shop locally.

LOCAL and independent firms throughout Scotland are feeling more confident about the future than at any time in almost the last six years.

