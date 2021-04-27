Linton & Co, an independent speciality coffee and luxury brownie company since 2015, is opening a flagship café on the rooftop of Moorgarth’s Waverley Mall in Edinburgh.

The firm was founded in 2015 as an event specialty coffee company, touring the country in a vintage Citroen H Van.

It has served coffee at some of Scotland's most prestigious and large-scale events including The European Championships, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Royal Highland Show, The Scottish Golf Open and Solheim Cup.

Since then, Linton & Co. has grown with an online shop.

It will be serving coffee from Clifton Coffee’s Direct Trade E1 Project from Saturday.

Lara Wilson, co-owner of Linton & Co., said “This has always been a dream for us to open our very own flagship cafe in the centre of Edinburgh and what better place than in the heart of the city, on Waverley Mall’s rooftop with Edinburgh Castle as the backdrop. We are delighted to open and share our coffee, hand crafted brownies and so much more with you all.”

Daryll Bunce, of Moorgarth said: “We are delighted to welcome Linton & Co to our excellent rooftop area here at Waverley as we continue to collaborate with further local independent companies.

"We feel very strongly about supporting local independent businesses and retailers especially during these times as we emerge from lockdown. Linton & Co have a wonderful offering and we are huge fans of their coffee and of course their brownies. We want to work together to give them an opportunity to shine as they make a comeback and provide a very current and relevant offering to our customers as we welcome them back to the city centre.”

Spending trebles as restrictions ease

Primark was the best-performing retailer in Scotland on Monday, according to Revolut

SPENDING yesterday morning and afternoon was nearly triple that of a typical “pre-Covid” Monday as Scots flocked to the shops after months of lockdown restrictions.

READ MORE: Figures from digital banking group Revolut, which has more than a quarter of a million customers in Scotland, show that by mid-day the country’s retailers were taking in £3,249.13 a minute. This was 2.93 times more than pre-pandemic levels.

Colin Borland: Businesses need timely clarity

OPINION: Yesterday’s latest, tentative step towards unlocking was – for those businesses able to take it at least – another sign that the end of this pandemic might finally be in sight.

READ MORE: There is, though, a world of difference between being legally allowed to open and being able to do so practically. Many of those rolling the shutters up yesterday are still subject to all manner of restrictions on when they can open, how they can operate, and how far apart everyone needs to be.

