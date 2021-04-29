By Ian McConnell

Hotel group YOTEL has declared its confidence in the future of international travel as it prepares to open the doors of its new Glasgow hotel.

YOTEL Glasgow on Argyle Street will open its doors on May 12, marking the brand’s second Scottish opening and its fourth European city-centre hotel as it continues its global expansion.

The hotel has 257 modern bedrooms.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

Hubert Viriot, YOTEL CEO, said: “YOTEL Glasgow will mark our 17th hotel in the portfolio and fifth hotel in the UK. We remain optimistic about the future of travel, particularly for the YOTEL brand, as we focus on our ‘everything you need and nothing you don’t’ approach which matches the needs of travellers in the current environment. As our third office conversion, Glasgow is another example of our flexibility in design which we believe will become more important as we look towards the future and continue our focus on conversions of offices, retail and existing hotels."

YOTEl declared that the new hotel was a "a stone’s throw away from Finnieston - named one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods".

The hotel will feature a "24/7 gym".

READ MORE: Brexit: Ian McConnell: Emperor’s New Clothes vibe as bitter harvest laid bare

It also be home to "VEGA", a bar, four lane bowling alley and event space due to launch in June.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Keir Starmer U-turn dismal as Tories unable to run menodge

YOTEL said: "Taking over the entire seventh floor with space for 282 guests, VEGA will come alive at night, offering larger than life dining and cocktails to the soundtrack of the city's hottest DJs. During the daytime, the unapologetically bright and bold space will lend itself well to co-working, casual meetings and private hire events."

The hotel, offering views of Glasgow Central train station, has a range of "cabins" from premium queen and triple to "first class" and the VIP suites. Features included gel-cooled mattresses, "refreshing rain showers", smart televisions and free superfast wifi to encourage guests to "BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)".