SWISS luxury watchmaker Breitling has opened its first boutique in Scotland, launching its “urban loft” retail concept on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.

It declared that its 60 square-metre boutique in Glasgow, which will be managed by the Watches of Switzerland Group, “stands in bold contrast to classical luxury retail brand environments”.

Breitling, which has been making high-precision timepieces since 1884 and has an association with aviation, manufactures its movements in-house.

Gavin Murphy, UK managing director of Breitling, said: “As the cultural and creative hub of the UK, Glasgow represents the perfect location for our first boutique in Scotland and marks a significant milestone as we expand Breitling’s accessibility across the UK.

“Designed as an industrial loft, with an informal cool aesthetic, our customers can feel completely relaxed and at home with our innovative boutique approach and unhurried atmosphere. We are delighted to welcome Breitling enthusiasts and those just discovering the brand to explore the full expanse of our…collections at our new home in Scotland.”

Breitling noted the new boutique featured brick walls, walnut furniture, leather upholstery and dark oak floors, with “these rich and refined materials…juxtaposed against rough and rugged elements including concrete walls, brass and metal accents and contemporary graffiti artwork”.

It flagged its “long-standing partnership with the Watches of Switzerland Group.

Breitling described the Watches of Switzerland Group as “the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer”, operating in both the UK and US and “comprising four prestigious brands”, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors.

Craig Bolton, executive director of the Watches of Switzerland Group in the UK, said of the Buchanan Street launch: “We are very pleased to be partnering again with Breitling, opening this stunning boutique in Glasgow. It will be a superb addition to Glasgow’s retail scene and a perfect environment to welcome our clients to, whether they are current devotees or new to the brand.’