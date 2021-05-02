HMS Glasgow has reached a significant moment as the full size of the ship is revealed.
Teams at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard prepared and completed a series of complex manoeuvres to bring the aft block out of the ship block and outfit hall and into position to meet the forward block.
Now, for the first time, the scale of the ship is seen as the two blocks are joined together.
The aft block contains the versatile mission bay and hangar which is capable of supporting multiple helicopters, boats, mission loads and disaster relief stores, while the flight deck is capable of landing a Chinook helicopter for transport of embarked forces.
The forward section contains the bridge, operations room and accommodation spaces.
The vessel is the first in a new generation of cutting-edge Type 26 frigates, designed and built in the ship’s namesake city.
More than £1 billion has been invested globally with over 100 suppliers, while £100 million was contracted through Scottish and UK suppliers last year by BAE Systems under the build.
