THE chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group has said that the institution would move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London in the event of Scottish independence.
Alison Rose said the Edinburgh-based bank's balance sheet would be “ too big” for an independent Scotland as she underlined the plan.
READ MORE: Her comments came in response to a question from The Herald regarding the bank’s strategy should next week’s Scottish election return a majority victory for the SNP and ultimately lead to a referendum on Scottish independence.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she "does not accept" the rationale that the NatWest's Group's balance sheet is too big for an independent Scotland.
Speaking after Ms Rose said that the bank would move its HQ to London in the event of Scottish independence, the First Minister said the plan was to engage "constructively" with businesses.
Standard Life Aberdeen to change name
EDINBURGH-based financial services giant Standard Life Aberdeen yesterday unveiled plans to change its name to Abrdn.
READ MORE: It says the new name will be “pronounced Aberdeen” and “will be part of a modern, agile, digitally enabled brand that will also be used for all the company’s client-facing businesses globally”.
Record profits propel Genoa Black expansion
BUSINESS strategy specialist Genoa Black is launching a new management consultancy arm after announcing a double-digit increase in turnover and profits in its latest financial year.
READ MORE: The firm said it secured 25 new clients during the 12 months to July 2020 from sectors such as the energy, food and drink, life sciences and manufacturing industries.
Special Series: The Connectivity Challenge
Day One: Anger over Scottish Government connectivity funding hold-ups
Day Two: R100 delays bring 'open season' for smaller players in digital game
Day Three: 'Patchy connectivity hampering economic recovery'
Pub with one of biggest beer gardens in Glasgow's east end reopens
A PUB in the east end of Glasgow is opening its doors for the first time in 13 months this week – and it will offer one of the biggest beer gardens in the area.
READ MORE: The Princess on Smithcroft Road, Riddrie, will relaunch after a £325,000 refurbishment, bringing 15 new jobs.
First pictures: Gleneagles' Edinburgh hotel unveiled
IMAGES showing how the luxurious interior set to welcome the first visitors to Gleneagles’ Townhouse in the Scottish capital later this year will look have been unveiled.
READ MORE: The world-famous Gleneagles golfing estate is on track to open its new boutique hotel, the first such venture for the five-star resort based in Auchterarder, in the autumn.
Analysis, Insight, Opinion
Kristy Dorsey: Young people waiting longer to get stuck into working life
Scott Wright: Leader's pay under the microscope at Scottish banking giant
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Jealousy of public sector will not solve grim pension poverty
Mark Williamson: Shake-up at oil giant will impact many Scots
Ian McConnell on Friday: What to make of astonishing name call?
Brian Donnelly: Tory MPs trash Boris Johnson Brexit exports narrative
Features
Monday Interview: Seventies-style inflation 'to bring investments revival'
SME Focus: Lanarkshire mental health specialist makes impact in schools
From the Bulletin: Is this the world's best whisky?
Sign up
Get Business Week sent direct to your inbox every Sunday, as well as the twice-daily Business Bulletin and morning Business Briefing below:
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment