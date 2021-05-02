THE chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group has said that the institution would move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London in the event of Scottish independence.

Alison Rose said the Edinburgh-based bank's balance sheet would be “ too big” for an independent Scotland as she underlined the plan.

READ MORE: Her comments came in response to a question from The Herald regarding the bank’s strategy should next week’s Scottish election return a majority victory for the SNP and ultimately lead to a referendum on Scottish independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she "does not accept" the rationale that the NatWest's Group's balance sheet is too big for an independent Scotland.

Speaking after Ms Rose said that the bank would move its HQ to London in the event of Scottish independence, the First Minister said the plan was to engage "constructively" with businesses.

