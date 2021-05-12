By Ian McConnell

THE Redhurst Hotel on the south side of Glasgow has opened today after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The Giffnock hotel's reopening sees 30 new employees join the Redhurst team.

And Manorview Hotels, which owns the hotel, noted many of the staff have worked at the hotel for more than 30 years, including hotel manager Lesley Smith.

The new-look hotel has 17 bedrooms, including two suites, an all-day restaurant and bar with outdoor terrace, a private dining room, function rooms and a ballroom that can accommodate up to 250 people.

Ms Smith said: “It’s great to be back. Being closed for over a year and managing our refurbishment throughout the pandemic has been a huge challenge and I’m immensely proud of the team for what we have achieved. The hotel has a completely new look but our ethos remains the same."

Steve Graham, founder of Manorview Hotels, said: “After a year of closures and uncertainty it feels good to be breathing life into our venues again.

“When we first bought the Redhurst back in 2013 we had a vision to completely transform the hotel. And today that vision becomes a reality as we officially unveil our refurbishment. Many of the regulars will not recognise the hotel which has been given a new lease of life with stylish interiors and a more modern F&B (food and beverage) offer that will undoubtedly attract new customers.”

Manorview Hotels, which formed in 2007 and now comprises eight hotels, two nightclubs, two pubs, a fitness and leisure centre and luxury spa.

Mr Graham said: "With a proven track record in transforming hospitality businesses, we are confident that we have created something new and exciting for the south side of Glasgow that further enhances our position as one of Scotland’s leading independent hotel and leisure groups.”

The Redhurst's Bird & Bell restaurant will offer all-day dining from breakfast though to dinner with "signature bistro-inspired dishes and Manorview classics on the menu".