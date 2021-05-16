SCOTTISH tourism businesses are continuing to operate at well below usual levels, despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions, a survey of hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafes found this week.

The Herald also revealed that companies in the sector are facing a recruitment crisis sparked by Brexit and the fall-out from the pandemic.

READ MORE: As the industry pins its hopes on trading levels recovering over the key summer season, the survey carried out by the Scottish Tourism Alliance has found that occupancy was sitting at below 20% for May, June and July at nearly half of accommodation providers (41% to 45%).

Fund management heavyweight returns

Martin Gilbert became a director of AssetCo after retiring from the board of Standard Life Aberdeen.

SCOTTISH fund management heavyweight Martin Gilbert has returned to the acquisition trail by clinching a deal to buy an Edinburgh-based investments boutique.

READ MORE: The AssetCo venture chaired by Mr Gilbert has agreed to buy employee-owned Saracen Fund Managers for £2.75 million. Mr Gilbert became a director of AssetCo in January, months after retiring from the board of Standard Life Aberdeen.

Edinburgh oil firm in directors' pay revolt

The production vessel used on the Kraken oil field. Picture: Cairn Energy

CAIRN Energy chief executive Simon Thomson has said the company is well placed for growth after making big strategic moves in recent weeks, although it has suffered a revolt on boardroom pay.

READ MORE: In March Edinburgh-based Cairn clinched a $460 million (£330m) deal to sell its North Sea production interests and bought a stake in a big portfolio in Egypt for $320m.

New multi-million pound golf resort plan

Designed by 1973 Open champion, Tom Weiskopf, work is currently under way on the course.

A PROPOSAL to convert a former farm steading into a new golfing destination in St Andrews are being put forward for consultation with the public.

READ MORE: Investment consultants GPH Engineering said the new multi-million pound golf resort at Feddinch Mains will include a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa, and a restaurant.

Distiller ramps up production as it clinches deal

Employees at the new bottling plant. The investment has been revealed alongside a new partnership.

SCOTTISH gin maker Eden Mill is looking to ramp up sales throughout the UK after expanding its bottling and distribution hub in Glasgow’s east end, while striking a supply deal with a heavyweight drinks company.

READ MORE: Family-owned Eden Mill has unveiled a new plant at its headquarters on London Road that will hike its production capacity by 350 per cent to four million bottles per year.

Scottish architectural practice wins contest to design ideal British railway station

The competition attracted more than 200 entries from designers based in 34 different countries.

AN Edinburgh-based architectural practice has won a competition to help create the ideal railway station of the future.

READ MORE: 7N Architects was hailed by Network Rail and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) as they announced the Scottish firm would help shape Britain’s future railway station experience.

