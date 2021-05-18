By Ian McConnell
HOUSEBUILDER Stewart Milne expects its redesigned homes to help it bring in revenues of £550 million over the next two years from house sales in Scotland and north-west England.
A spokeswoman said the firm was “anticipating a significant shift in revenues”, as it cited a “competitive advantage” from unveiling its new designs at a time when people “need and expect” more from their homes because of the Covid-19 crisis and associated restrictions.
The Aberdeen-based housebuilder said “the most ambitious and comprehensive redesign” of its homes range in its history would generate sales of £300m across developments in Scotland and north-west England which already have planning permission, with a further £250m of house sales in the pipeline over the next two years from other planned projects.
It declared its new designs “cater for the changing needs of families now and in the future”, noting “increasing demand for flexible space, indoors and outdoors – a growing trend following the coronavirus-imposed lockdowns.”
Stuart Henderson, at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We were undertaking a comprehensive design review of our homes before the pandemic. The enforced lockdown has brought into sharp focus the design and functionality of our homes and accelerated the process.”
