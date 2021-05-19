THE company that owns and operates Glasgow’s well-known Lorne Hotel has gone into administration.

All 30 staff employed by Bellhill Limited have been made redundant with immediate effect following the appointment of joint administrators Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden at Interpath Advisory.

In a statement, the administrators state the historically profitable business ran into financial difficulties following the imposition of coronavirus restrictions in March last year.

Although steps were taken to reduce costs and manage cash flow during the pandemic, the administrators said an “adverse legal action” against the company in May left the director with “no other option than to place the company into administration.”

Efforts are now being made to find a buyer for the business. The Lorne Hotel, based in the west end of Glasgow, incorporates Bukharah, an award-winning Indian restaurant, and the Bilberry cocktail bar. The hotel has an extensive function suite and conference facilities with a capacity for 170 guests.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath, said: “The impact of the pandemic and resulting lockdown on companies across the Scottish leisure and hospitality sector has been profound. Our priority is to work with all affected employees and the relevant government agencies to ensure a full range of support is available.”

Alistair McAlinden, head of the hospitality and leisure sector team for Interpath in Scotland, added: “We will be looking for a purchaser for the Lorne Hotel and its assets. Ideally situated in the west end of Glasgow and close to the city centre and its attractions, including the Hydro and the Scottish Exhibition Campus, this is an opportunity for a purchaser to acquire an asset with significant potential.”