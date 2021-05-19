Work has started on 40 new affordable homes for social rent on the outskirts of St Monans, a coastal village in Fife.

The completed properties will be owned and managed by Kingdom Housing Association and are the affordable housing provision of a larger private development being taken forward by Lochay Homes.

The project is located on the outskirts of St Monans, a few miles west of Anstruther and 12 miles south of St Andrews.

The £5.9m development, with funding of £3.2m provided by the Scottish Government, will provide a diverse housing mix including larger family homes, cottage flats and amenity and wheelchair bungalows and is due to complete in summer 2023.

Solar panels will be installed and electrical car charging points will be provided as part of Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability and climate change.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “The location of this development in St Monans is stunning. St Monans is a picturesque village, popular with tourists, but there’s also a high demand for housing in the area from people who need homes so they can remain in the community and want to make their home there. This new development will bring a diverse housing mix with broad appeal. The homes will be safe, secure and energy efficient which is good for tenants and good for the environment.”

Drew Reid, Lochay Homes managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Kingdom Housing Association on this development in St Monans. This is the third project we’ve worked on together and we’re proud to deliver such high-quality affordable housing in such a desirable location in the East Neuk.“

In addition to the 40 new homes, education initiatives and employment and training opportunities will be included as part of the community benefits for the project.

