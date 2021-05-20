SGS, which owns Braehead Shopping Centre in Renfrewshire, has announced a new financial deal and reported reopening footfall that leads its group.

It said heads of terms have been agreed on a long-term financial restructuring, including new funding to support future investment.

It was described as “a very positive development” that will “will help to ensure long term financial stability and improved operational performance”.

SGS said it demonstrates strong lender support, and the continued attraction of physical retail and leisure destinations, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

It comes as the centre revealed strong figures from reopening.

The 1.1 million sq ft Braehead reopened on April 26 and footfall was 113% of 2019 levels for the equivalent period of the first two weeks after that.

SGS said Braehead’s performance outstripped its three shopping centres south of the Border, including Lakeside, Atria Watford, and the Victoria Centre, which recorded footfalls at 75% of 2019 equivalent levels.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “The agreement of a long-term financial restructuring and new funding with our lenders is a defining moment for our four shopping centres. Thanks to funding certainty and a stable capital structure we can now focus on delivering our three-year business plan and exit strategy with renewed confidence.

“I am also very pleased to report a strong operational performance across our centres despite the sustained headwinds caused by Covid-19, with further improvements expected as restrictions ease further over the coming weeks.

"Despite transitioning to new ownership and management in the midst of a global pandemic - that has posed undoubtedly the greatest challenge to our sector in recent memory - I am proud to say we have delivered on what we set out to do only a few short months ago.”

Braehead has more than 100 fashion and lifestyle brands including Apple, Next, Pandora, River Island and Superdry. Its annual footfall typically sits at 16 million and it draws from a local catchment population of 2.25 million.

Aberdeen's biggest deal since pandemic started

16 Esplanade Place West, Aberdeen.

THE biggest commercial property deal to be struck in Aberdeen since the pandemic took hold has been revealed.

READ MORE: The headquarters of Neptune Energy, 16 Esplanade West, has changed hands after being marketed with an asking price of £15.25 million.

Scottish housebuilding giant buys Edinburgh land specialist

Stewart Lynes is chief operating officer of Miller Homes.

HOUSEBUILDING giant Miller Homes has secured a big increase in its landbank through the acquisition of a firm that helps farmers find buyers for surplus acreage

READ MORE: Edinburgh-based Miller Homes has acquired Wallace Land Investments and Management for an undisclosed sum.

