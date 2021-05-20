By Ian McConnell
STOBART Air has unveiled plans to add flights between Glasgow Airport and Belfast to its route network.
The first flight will be on July 1 and Stobart, operator of Aer Lingus “Regional” routes, said the service would cater for business and leisure travellers. It noted the new Glasgow Airport to Belfast City Airport route would operate initially with 11 flights weekly. It added that this would increase to 19 flights weekly in August.
Andy Jolly, managing director of Stobart Air, said: “Stobart Air has called on the UK and Irish governments to support the industry and work with all industry stakeholders on a plan and timeline for the resumption of safe air travel. In light of the successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout allowing air travel to increase safely, we are pleased to add this new route. We are committed to providing our passengers with frequent, convenient, and affordable services through our regional connections.”
Matt Hazelwood, group commercial director of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports owner AGS Airports, said: “Belfast has always been a hugely popular destination with our passengers, so we are really pleased to see Aer Lingus and partner Stobart Air restart this busy route. It’s also great to see that Aer Lingus and Stobart Air will initially restart the route with 11 flights per week.”
