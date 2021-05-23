LORD Willie Haughey this week revealed plans to spend more than £1 billion on building 11,000 homes in Scotland over the next nine years, aiming to tackle shortages and transform the housing market.

He is embarking on this huge project after striking a deal to sell a 24 per cent stake in his family-owned City Facilities Management Holdings business to Scottish property group Ediston for £640 million.

He is embarking on this huge project after striking a deal to sell a 24 per cent stake in his family-owned City Facilities Management Holdings business to Scottish property group Ediston for £640 million.

From selling firewood to global empire

Lord Willie Haughey

LORD Willie Haughey, whose entrepreneurial flair stretches back to his days as a young boy in the Gorbals on Glasgow’s south side, has hailed his move into building houses with Ediston as a “monumental shift” in the direction of his business.

It seems fitting for many reasons that the Gorbals has been chosen for the first major housing development he is undertaking with Edinburgh-based property group Ediston, as part of plans to spend more than £1 billion on building 11,000 homes over the next nine years.

Scotland’s largest privately owned employer foresees further major growth

The first of the planned housing developments, at Crown Street.

WITH 14,000 staff, Lord Willie Haughey declares his City Facilities Management empire is “officially” Scotland’s largest privately owned employer.

He sees potential for more huge growth in coming years from both facilities management and the new house-building division he is launching with Scottish property group Ediston.

Special Series: Scotland's ferry crisis

Clockwise from top left: CalMac's MV Loch Seaforth, Neil Leslie of Northwards, Serco NorthLink's MV Helliar, Donald Macleod of DR Macleod.

SCOTLAND'S ferry crisis came under the spotlight this week in a three part Herald Business series as CalMac’s biggest customer called for an overhaul of the operating and supply system, and tourism leaders laid bare the extent of the impact on the industry and the islands.

DAY ONE: Frustration as CalMac ferries face freight, tourism pressure

DAY TWO: CalMac’s biggest customer calls for complete ferries overhaul

DAY THREE: CalMac: Tourism reopening hit by ‘collapse’ of ferries

Renowned Glasgow hotel collapses into administration

The Lorne Hotel in Glasgow

THE company that owns and operates Glasgow’s well-known Lorne Hotel has gone into administration.

All 30 staff employed by Bellhill Limited have been made redundant with immediate effect following the appointment of joint administrators Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden at Interpath Advisory.

'Ghost' Scotch whisky distillery reopens after nearly four decades

Master distiller Stewart Bowman reopens the Brora gates.

ONE of the most famous “lost” distilleries in the Scotch whisky industry has been brought back to life – after nearly four decades in mothballs.

Spirit is once more flowing at the "ghost" distillery of Brora in Sutherland following a three-year restoration project by owner Diageo. The reawakening comes 38 years after the distillery was closed during a period of excess capacity across the industry.

Analysis, Insight, Opinion

Kristy Dorsey: Staffing crisis looms as chefs abandon the hospitality sector

Scott Wright: Why hopes have been raised for a great Scotch whisky comeback

Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Antithesis of the Stepford-style corporates is breath of fresh air

Mark Williamson: Shetland oil pioneer faces boardroom coup attempt after seeing valuation plunge

Ian McConnell on Friday: ‘Jobs, jobs, jobs’ mantra but where is the beef Boris Johnson?

Brian Donnelly: Islands failed by CalMac ferries fiasco

Features

Chief technology officer Mark Beeby (left) and chief executive Ryan McCabe will retain a majority stake in Odro. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Monday Interview: Recruitment tech specialist Odro secures multi-million investment

SME Focus: Glasgow recruitment technology firm overcomes lockdown challenges

From the Briefing: Bruntsfield Hotel in Edinburgh sold as owner retires

