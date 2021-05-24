Cineworld has said its UK reopening weekend topped expectations as animated comedy "Peter Rabbit 2" drew crowds after months of lockdown.

In a promising sign for the industry ahead of the release of this summer's blockbusters, the world's second-largest cinema chain said more than 97 per cent of its US outlets had resumed operations, while most of its screens in the rest of the world were expected to reopen by the end of the month.

The strong weekend is an encouraging sign for Cineworld, which also operates the Regal Cinemas brand. The company sank to its first-ever loss in March as the pandemic closed cinemas and disrupted movie releases across the world.

READ MORE: Glasgow Imax 'not reopening' according to Cineworld tweets

"With improving consumer confidence and the success of the vaccination rollout, we expect a good recovery in attendance over the coming months," Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said.

He added that he expected a strong performance next week as well, helped by Walt Disney's "Cruella" and Paramount thriller "A Quiet Place 2".

Hollywood studios have promised a slate of big-ticket releases for the summer, including Marvel's "Black Widow" and the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die", with top actors, directors and executives previewing upcoming films in theatres.

UK consumers favouring larger cities over local high streets

Shopper numbers across Britain rose 1.1 per cent in the week to May 22 compared with the previous week, helped by the reopening of indoor hospitality after months of Covid lockdown.

Researcher Springboard said footfall rose by 2.4% across UK high streets and by 1% in shopping centres, but fell 1.7% in retail parks. It also recorded a significant 4% increase week-on-week in footfall on high streets after 5 pm in the afternoons.

READ MORE: 'Best lockdown return yet' for Scottish retail centre

"The reopening of indoor dining on Monday of last week certainly supported footfall in UK retail destinations in the face of prolonged, and often severe, rain across virtually all of the UK for much of the week," said Diane Wehrle, Springboard's insights director.

She also noted a clear gravitation towards larger cities away from local high streets, as consumers sought a greater choice of dining options.

Non-essential stores reopened in England and Wales on April 12 after more than three months of lockdowns. They reopened in Scotland on April 26 with limited indoor hospitality, with most of the country - but not Glasgow - moving to easier Level 2 restrictions on May 17.

Glasgow technology firm creates jobs amid digital revolution

Scottish software company Bellrock has increased its workforce to 20 people during the past year as it continued to win new business across both the public and private sector.

READ MORE: "Because we specialise in technology and data analytics, we have not been adversely affected by the pandemic"

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: