By Ian McConnell

Scottish chefs Paul Tamburrini and Martin Wishart have formed a new partnership to lead a fine dining restaurant at Cameron House Hotel at Loch Lomond.

The plans for Tamburrini & Wishart, featuring menus “inspired by Scotland’s natural larder”, have been unveiled ahead of the hotel’s reopening on August 1.

Michelin-starred chef Mr Wishart said: “It’s fantastic to be announcing some good news after the trials and tests of the pandemic.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring an elevated offering to the hotel’s collection of restaurants. The venue itself will be stylish with a great atmosphere, where guests know they will get contemporary, flavour-led cuisine. Paul and I are both incredibly passionate about our love of food and designing menus using the very best of seasonal produce.”

Cameron House noted the two chefs had enjoyed a long relationship, having worked together for more than 20 years at Michelin-star Restaurant Martin Wishart in Leith, and at The Honours in Edinburgh. The Honours closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Mr Tamburrini said: “We have collaborated successfully in the past and we’re confident this venture at Cameron House will be no different. We have the same vision on food and attention to detail, so it just works.”

Cameron House said the restaurant would feature a "luxurious five-course tasting menu" which would change every two weeks, and a three-course lunch menu which "embraces modern techniques while celebrating classical flavours".

It added that diners could enjoy "world-class seafood including hand-dived Orkney scallops, Gigha halibut, and fresh langoustines".

Cameron House added: "Working with premium UK suppliers, the team will showcase the very best of British produce including Dornoch lamb, chicken from St Brides Poultry and seasonal game and vegetables. The three-course lunch menu will offer seasonal dishes like red wine-braised ox cheeks, crab and lemongrass velouté and a Pink Lady tart tatin for two."