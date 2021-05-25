Glasgow-based Clyde Munro Dental Group has become the first to own more than 50 practices in Scotland with the latest addition of Mearns Dental in Newton Mearns.

Founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with backing from Investec and Synova, Clyde Munro now has 51 practices with more than 400,000 patients and 400 staff. The group has reached heads of terms with a further six practices, with those deals expected to complete in the coming weeks.

The group said it has received many approaches from practice owners since the start of the pandemic. Dentists have also faced growing paperwork requirements with changing legislation.

“There are around 700 practices in Scotland that could fit the mould for joining Clyde Munro, so we don’t believe things will slow up," Mr Hall said.

“Covid-19 has been the final straw for many dentists, who already face huge regulatory requirements. Many of them simply didn’t get into the profession to run a business, or complete a mountain of paperwork at the end of a long day of clinical work.

“What is critical for us now is that we ensure we deliver for our practices as we grow – and keep looking to bring efficiencies of scale, the latest techniques and procedures, all while retaining the character and individuality of each location."

The newly-acquired Mearns Dental was founded by Craig Taylor, when he merged his Crookfur Dental Practice with Gordon Robertson’s Means Cross Dental Practice in 1992.

Mr Taylor's two fellow partners - Eloy Lopez and Lyndsey Chalmers, along with their 15-strong team including three associate dentists and three dental hygienists - will stay on as part of the takeover, ensuring continuity for patients.

Glasgow airline reconnects Scotland and Wales

Loganair has bolstered its network for the second time in less than a week by adding a new flight connecting Scotland and Wales.

The Scottish airline will begin flying between Edinburgh and Cardiff five times per week from August 2. It is the latest of the major domestic routes to be re-established by Loganair and other airlines following the collapse of regional carrier Flybe in March of last year.

Supermarket sales of mouthwash soar as socialising returns

Lockdown restrictions are easing across the UK and with people allowed to socialise again, sales of personal hygiene products like mouthwash soared in recent weeks, according to new data.

However, as many finally ditch home cooking for newly reopened pubs and restaurants, supermarket sales have dipped compared to last year, when shoppers were stockpiling goods.

