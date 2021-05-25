SCOTTISH pub chiefs have reacted furiously to the news a 6,000-capacity fan zone will be set up in Glasgow Green for Euro 2020 next month.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association said the decision, confirmed by Glasgow City Council today, “adds insult to injury” at a time when pubs in the city are still unable to serve alcohol inside their premises.

Glasgow remains in level three of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restrictions regime amid continuing concern over infection rates of the so-called Indian variant. It means that while pubs can welcome customers indoors for meals and non-alcoholic drinks, alcohol can only be served in outdoor areas.

Spokesman Paul Waterson said he welcomed comments from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that the Glasgow outbreak is stabilising. But he declared that “there is intense anger among licensed hospitality trade operators in the city that 6,000 people are to be permitted to converge on Glasgow Green and buy alcohol in what we understand will be tented areas when many pubs that have followed the guidelines and invested in all the tools to stop the spread of the virus and operate in a safe and controlled environment are sitting shut.”

He added: “I cannot underestimate the level of rage there is about this – my phone has been ringing off the hook with publicans asking me to explain why this is allowed to happen when they are languishing in limbo. Can’t the Government and Glasgow City Council see that this is adding insult to injury? People are understandably upset.”

The fan zone will be in operation for the entirety of the tournament, which will run from June 11 to July 11. It was reported today that the fan zone will be a largely seated venue and subject to physical distancing requirements.

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council and chairman of Glasgow Life said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has given approval for the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green to take place, subject to the status of the pandemic nearer the tournament, hopefully enabling the city to play its part in the wider event celebrations.

"We aim to create a welcoming venue where all aspects of the football tournament, sport activities, culture, health and wellbeing activities, and an array of food and drink can be enjoyed by football fans and families alike in a Covid secure environment."

The First Minister said today that there are "some signs for cautious optimism" that infection rates in Glasgow are stabilising. The next review of Scotland's levels system is due to take place on Friday.