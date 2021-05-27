A home security start up has won £1.5 million backing from Gareth Williams who helped grow Skyscanner into one of Scotland’s most successful technology firms.
Mr Williams and other investors provided £3.7m growth funding in total for Boundary Technology weeks after the company launched its first product.
This is a movement-based alarm system linked to an App, which allows users to monitor their homes when they are out. The system integrates with technologies such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Edinburgh-based Boundary expects to use the funding to support continued product development, with employee numbers at the firm set to double to 18 from nine.
READ MORE: Glasgow data technology firm creates jobs as coronavirus crisis speeds digital revolution
The business was founded by technology entrepreneurs Robin Knox and Paul Walton. Mr Knox said the funding should allow Boundary to achieve much faster growth than originally expected and to put the firm on the road to becoming a top-tier European home security business.
He said it was incredible to win the backing of Mr Williams who has also acted as a mentor.
Mr Williams was a founder of Edinburgh-based Skyscanner and led the firm through a period of rapid growth that culminated in it being acquired by China’s Ctrip for £1.4 billion in 2016.
READ MORE: Edinburgh craft brewers bounce back after lockdowns devastate pubs trade
Boundary also won further investment from Scottish Enterprise and the Equity Gap business angel syndicate.
Mr Knox and Mr Walton previously co-founded the IPOS payments app business, which was acquired by iZettle.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.