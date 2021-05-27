The owner of a high-profile property in Edinburgh's Princes Street has welcomed backing for its plans to turn the former Debenhams store into new boutique hotel and hospitality hub.

Pensions giant Legal & General said the £50 million renovation project, which goes before the city council's Development Management Sub Committee next week, has been recommended for approval by the city's director of planning. The proposals also have the "active support" of Essential Edinburgh - the city centre's Business Improvement District - and the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

Plans include a restaurant and rooftop bar along with a 207-room boutique hotel and spa. There will be shopping, dining, hospitality, leisure, and public event space, plus a new pedestrian link between Princes Street and Rose Street.

The public rooftop bar will look directly on to Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle, helping to deliver on the city's vision of creating a "cafe culture" along Princes Street.

Nida Rehman, development manager for Legal & General, said, said the regeneration project will help bring people back into the centre of Edinburgh.

“We warmly welcome the views from the director of planning," she added. "We have worked closely with the council to ensure our proposals match its vision for the future of Princes Street as well as the needs of local people and visitors.

"A sensitive repurposing will provide future-proofed, vibrant places while securing the heritage of these buildings.”

If planning consent is granted, construction work is expected to begin in 2022 with completion in 2024.

