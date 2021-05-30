The US firm behind the launch of a collection of luxury Scottish resorts has appointed one of the country’s most acclaimed chefs in the latest phase of its Scottish golf coast project.

Derek Johnstone, winner of the inaugural Masterchef the Professionals competition in 2008, will head up the kitchens at Rusacks St Andrews when it re-opens in July. The hotel, which overlooks the 18th green at the historic Old Course, is undergoing major renovations under the ownership of US-based Adventurous Journey (AJ) Capital Partners, which purchased the property from Macdonald Hotels in a deal announced in November 2019.

READ MORE: Rusacks will be the first of three Scottish properties under AJ Capital Partners’ Marine & Lawn brand

Scottish private equity house Maven, born amid financial crisis, sold in £100m deal

Glasgow-based private equity house Maven, owned by leader Bill Nixon and 11 fellow partners and launched in 2009 amid the global financial crisis, is being sold for up to £100 million to Mattioli Woods.

Mr Nixon will continue as managing partner of Maven Capital Partners under its new ownership. He added that the other partners would also remain with the business, under a four-year “earn-out” arrangement which is part of the deal.

READ MORE: Interview: 'I would not support a deal that saw wholesale reductions in our people'

Fresh twist in saga involving West of Shetland oil firm after court intervenes

West of Shetland-focused Hurricane Energy is facing a fresh challenge after a court decided that shareholders should get a vote after all on a controversial restructuring it plans to complete.

Hurricane has proposed a debt-for-equity swap that will result in creditors owning the vast bulk of the company.

READ MORE: The proposed restructuring plan has drawn scathing criticism from the Crystal Amber Fund investment business, which last week tried to instigate a boardoom coup at Hurricane

Tennent’s boss: I understand frustration of Glasgow publicans

The boss of Tennent’s Lager owner C&C Group has said he understands the frustration felt by Glasgow publicans who are still unable to sell alcohol inside their premises because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association declared this week that there was “intense anger” among pub operators at being stuck on level three while the go-ahead was given for a 6,000-capacity fan zone to be set up in Glasgow Green for Euro 2020 next month. Glasgow is the only part of Scotland in level three.

READ MORE: David Forde, who took over from Stephen Glancey as C&C chief executive in November, said he has sympathy for customers in the industry

Calnex beats expectations as it rides telecommunications wave

Scotland’s newest quoted company has reported full-year figures ahead of expectations as the continuing roll-out of 5G and growth of cloud computing drives demand for its telecoms testing equipment.

Calnex Solutions, which joined London’s AIM market in October of last year, saw revenues for the 12 months to the end of March rise by 31 per cent to £18 million, with profits before tax up 22% at £3.6m. Founder and chief executive Tommy Cook described it as an “exceptional year”, with growth across all product lines.

READ MORE: Chief executive Tommy Cook said he was “delighted” to present the group’s maiden full-year results in what has been an “exceptional” year for the company

Scott Wright: Why Scotland's hotels are on the ropes ahead of crucial summer season

Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Is Boris Johnson Australia trade deal more trouble than it is worth?

Mark Williamson: Should new North Sea oil and gas developments be banned?

Ian McConnell on Friday: East Renfrewshire call might have been watershed moment

Kristy Dorsey: Amazon takes a view to the killer content in move on 007

Features

Monday Interview: The future is bright, and green, at Innis & Gunn

SME Focus: Glasgow technology firm creates jobs amid digital revolution

Employment Focus: Social or business? Finding the divide in restrictive covenants

From the Briefing: Newton Mearns practice joins rapidly-expanding dental group

Sign up

Get Business Week sent direct to your inbox every Sunday, as well as the Business Briefing, below: