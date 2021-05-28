Scotland's football fans will get the opportunity to raise a glass to a new limited-edition single malt that has been ageing for nearly 23 years and has now been released to mark the national team's reappearance at a major men’s tournament.

Released by the Gleann Mòr Spirits Company, the Rare Find whisky has been produced in a unique partnership with the Scotland National Team. The dram was first poured into its cask on June 24, 1998 – the day after Scotland went out of the World Cup to Morocco, losing 3-0 in St Etienne, France.

After decades of hurt, it will now be bottled the day before Scotland’s opening fixture of Euro 2020 against the Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Karin Mair of Gleann Mòr Spirits said: “We are delighted to finally be able to share this special edition with Scotland’s long-suffering football fans.

“During the almost 23 years that it’s been ageing, Scotland may have endured football heartache, but this sublime single malt has been waiting patiently, developing its distinctively divine character.

“Along with the rest of the nation, we’ve also waited patiently, but the time has finally come to crack open this whisky and toast Scotland’s return to the major football stage.”

Only 280 individually-numbered bottles will be made available, giving aficionados an unrivalled opportunity to own a unique piece of Scottish footballing history.

Karin added: “This whisky is a truly historic collector’s item that no fan of football or fine malt will want to miss. Its creation has been a long time coming and we know there will be plenty to celebrate on and off the pitch when it’s finally poured.”

