A Scottish renewable energy pioneer has won a big vote of confidence from a prominent US entrepreneur as it eyes growth in overseas markets.
Sunamp, which has developed batteries that can be used to produce heating on demand from renewable energy sources, has recruited Hank Torbert as its chairman.
Mr Torbert has agreed to lead the board of East Lothian-based Sunamp following a successful career that has included spells working in investment banking and running his own firm that invested in and advised firm in sectors such as energy, technology and transportation.
Mr Torbert is currently president of Alta Max, LLC, a US-based provider of services and products for defence industries. He is also the chief executive of The Frontier Conference, which Sunamp described as an eco-system of industrial innovation leaders focused on next generation technologies.
Sunamp chief executive Andrew Bissell said Mr Torbert’s extensive track record in growing businesses, along with his cross-sector board level experience and entrepreneurial flair was already proving very valuable to the firm.
The company has generated interest around the world in its batteries, which store energy that can be released when needed to heat water.
It raised £4.25 million from international investors in August.
Mr Torbert said yesterday that he was attracted to Sunamp because of its great technology, environmental credentials and global ambitions.
He added: “Despite the global pandemic, Sunamp’s hard-working team has generated sustained growth. Joining the Board as Chair at this crucial time is exciting and invigorating.”
