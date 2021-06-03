ZOE Ogilvie, a director of Scottish public relations agency the BIG Partnership, is joining the board of Aberdeen Football Club.

Ms Ogilvie, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the PR and communications industry, will become the first female director in the club’s 118-year history.

As a non-executive director, Ms Ogilvie will focus on marketing and communications as the club looks to develop its fan engagement and community programmes, the club said.

Ms Ogilvie, who was part of the management buyout team that acquired BIG from its founding directors Alex Barr and Neil Gibson in 2016, told the club’s website: “It’s a privilege to be making history as AFC’s first female director and an honour to serve a club which is a vital part of the region’s socio-economic fabric and is cherished by so many people.

“Having worked with the club on various projects for many years, I’ve gained invaluable experience of its operations and the dedicated people who work there. I’m thrilled to join the board but do not underestimate the challenges we face nor the responsibility that comes with the role.”

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “Zoe is incredibly well-connected and brings significant credibility across both the public and private sectors. She has been instrumental in setting and delivering our communications strategy in the last 18 months and has played a pivotal role in successful Club and Trust campaigns.

“She is committed to helping drive and successfully deliver our fan and corporate engagement programmes, being a welcoming host on match days and an active ambassador for the club in the wider community.”