EDINBURGH International Conference Centre has won the right to host a major healthcare event.

The EICC said it has secured the 15th World Congress on Endometriosis for 2023, an event expected to have an economic gain of £3 million for city.

Around 1,200 delegates are expected to attend the international healthcare conference set for the venue between May 3-6 that year.

The bid team was led by University of Edinburgh professors Andrew Horne and Philippa Saunders, who will co-chair WCE2023.

Endometriosis, which affects an estimated 190 million women worldwide, is listed by the NHS as one of the 20 most painful diseases and carries a significant personal and socio-economic burden.

Those with endometriosis experience an average diagnostic delay of eight years and are often, during the life course of the disease, subjected to multiple hit-and-miss treatments with a variety of efficacy and side-effects.

Professor Horne said it is a "unique congress that will bring together clinicians, scientists, and patient advocates from across the world towards the common goal of positively impacting the health and wellbeing of all with endometriosis and adenomyosis", adding: “Being chosen to host WCE2023 is a recognition of the progress in endometriosis discovery that has come out of our excellent team from the MRC Centre for Reproductive Health and Centre for Inflammation Research."

Marshall Dallas, EICC chief executive, said that "Scotland has been at the forefront of global healthcare for centuries", adding: “It’s a positive boost for the city, as we look ahead to association and business events returning to Edinburgh."