A FARM famed for its champion Aberdeen Angus cattle has been launched to market.

Blelack is described as a “highly regarded, fully equipped holding” situated in Deeside, Aberdeenshire, on the outskirts of the Cairngorms National Park.

It is available as a whole at £3.2 million or in five separate lots.

After having dispersed their Charolais cattle and adult section of the Aberdeen Angus herd, in what was a record-breaking sale in 2016, Blelack’s Angus herd has since grown to 120 breeding animals. These will be dispersed through United Auctions in October.

The farm and its 640 acres of predominantly arable and rotational grass is "scenic but accessible", with the town of Aboyne eight miles away and Aberdeen city 36 miles away.

To the north east of the steading, along the farm’s drive, is a farmhouse. This spacious family home has been newly renovated. It has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and an expansive, modern kitchen. The house has spectacular views over open countryside and distant mountains, and is surrounded by a large enclosed garden.

In addition there are three farm cottages, each with three bedrooms, and a studio flat at Blelack. The cottages have been beautifully refurbished and recently upgraded and are currently successfully let as self-catering holiday properties.

There is a wide range of large modern buildings including a new feed shed and indoor cattle handling system. The farm buildings are capable of housing over 300 cows. These are situated conveniently towards the centre of the unit, allowing easy movement of stock around the farm. Savills said 200 cows have historically been out-wintered on the hill ground which benefits from good drainage and hardstanding.

READ MORE: Official ice-cream supplier to 29 National Trust properties in Scotland unveiled

The land at Blelack is farmed around the needs of the cattle unit, with cereals grown for feed and straw, although recent pre-sale downsizing has allowed for a contract agreement across the arable land, with spring barley being the principal crop. If the farm is not sold as a whole, three distinct parcels of land of varying sizes are available as separate lots. Also for sale, either as part of the complete farm or alone, is Balnastraid Steading, which offers a variety of conversion and development opportunities, and holds planning permission in principle for a residential dwelling.

Blelack Farm.

Blelack has been synonymous with the breeding of prize pedigree herds of Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle since Neil Massie first established the herd at the farm in 1970. Since then, the name has been recognised world-wide. Its champions have dominated sales over the last 50 years, and Blelack has had more Aberdeen Angus Champions at the world famous Perth and now Stirling bull sales than any other herd in the breed’s history.

Graeme Massie said: “My father Neil Massie is rightly proud of what he has achieved here at Blelack. Now in his 80s, he is still involved with the herd and checks on them daily. His record over almost fifty years has secured Blecklack’s place in the top echelons of the breed.”

The farm can be sold as a whole or in lots.

Blelack has been synonymous with the breeding of prize pedigree herds of Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle since Neil Massie first established the herd at the farm in 1970. Since then, the name has been recognised worldwide. Its champions have dominated sales over the last 50 years, and it is claimed Blelack has had more Aberdeen Angus champions at the world-famous Perth and now Stirling bull sales than any other herd in the breed’s history.

Neil Massie is a recipient of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s coveted Sir William Young Award for outstanding services to livestock breeding. He has judged extensively throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield including Canada. He has twice served as president of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society and has been awarded an OBE for services to the livestock industry.

Rory Galloway, for Savills, said: “The sale of Blelack marks a truly exceptional opportunity to own not only a first class set up with a charming farmhouse, income-generating cottages and high quality land, but also the name itself: a valuable brand from which any future commercial herds can only benefit. The success of the breed is testament to the quality of the land at Blelack.

“Not only do we anticipate great interest in Blelack Farm but also in its famous herd when it is brought to auction in the autumn.”